Modern Denim reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 98.48% to Rs 0.36 croreNet profit of Modern Denim reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 98.48% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.3623.63 -98 OPM %11.11-3.26 -PBDT0.26-0.76 LP PBT0.02-1.01 LP NP0.02-1.01 LP
