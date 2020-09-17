JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Manpasand Beverages reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.49 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Pithampur Poly Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 37.71% to Rs 1.09 crore

Net profit of Pithampur Poly Products reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.71% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 87.36% to Rs 1.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.091.75 -38 1.007.91 -87 OPM %73.39-101.71 --163.00-37.55 - PBDT0.80-1.78 LP -1.62-2.97 45 PBT0.76-1.80 LP -1.77-3.12 43 NP1.12-1.20 LP -1.31-2.58 49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 07:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU