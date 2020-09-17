Pithampur Poly Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 37.71% to Rs 1.09 croreNet profit of Pithampur Poly Products reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.71% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 87.36% to Rs 1.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.091.75 -38 1.007.91 -87 OPM %73.39-101.71 --163.00-37.55 - PBDT0.80-1.78 LP -1.62-2.97 45 PBT0.76-1.80 LP -1.77-3.12 43 NP1.12-1.20 LP -1.31-2.58 49
