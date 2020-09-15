Modern Insulators standalone net profit declines 12.79% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 33.49% to Rs 70.51 croreNet profit of Modern Insulators declined 12.79% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.49% to Rs 70.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 106.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales70.51106.01 -33 OPM %10.897.57 -PBDT6.467.14 -10 PBT3.814.60 -17 NP4.094.69 -13
