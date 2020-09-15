JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Octal Credit Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Modern Insulators standalone net profit declines 12.79% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 33.49% to Rs 70.51 crore

Net profit of Modern Insulators declined 12.79% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.49% to Rs 70.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 106.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales70.51106.01 -33 OPM %10.897.57 -PBDT6.467.14 -10 PBT3.814.60 -17 NP4.094.69 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 08:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU