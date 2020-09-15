Modern Insulators standalone net profit declines 12.79% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.49% to Rs 70.51 crore

Net profit of Modern Insulators declined 12.79% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.49% to Rs 70.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 106.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.70.51106.0110.897.576.467.143.814.604.094.69

