Modern Threads (I) standalone net profit declines 53.28% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.59% to Rs 60.43 croreNet profit of Modern Threads (I) declined 53.28% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.59% to Rs 60.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 44.56% to Rs 10.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.61% to Rs 228.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 164.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales60.4350.53 20 228.22164.65 39 OPM %1.746.59 -4.453.92 - PBDT1.604.92 -67 12.329.58 29 PBT0.874.11 -79 9.727.45 30 NP1.924.11 -53 10.777.45 45
