Modern Threads (I) standalone net profit declines 53.28% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.59% to Rs 60.43 crore

Net profit of (I) declined 53.28% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.59% to Rs 60.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.56% to Rs 10.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.61% to Rs 228.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 164.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

60.4350.53228.22164.651.746.594.453.921.604.9212.329.580.874.119.727.451.924.1110.777.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)