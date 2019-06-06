JUST IN
Natural Capsules consolidated net profit rises 44.44% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.47% to Rs 15.84 crore

Net profit of Natural Capsules rose 44.44% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.47% to Rs 15.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 72.97% to Rs 1.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.17% to Rs 59.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales15.8414.21 11 59.7854.76 9 OPM %6.5012.03 -7.869.88 - PBDT0.981.95 -50 5.656.01 -6 PBT0.640.95 -33 2.451.68 46 NP0.910.63 44 1.921.11 73

