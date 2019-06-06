Sabrimala Industries India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.53 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-

Sales decline 93.64% to Rs 0.07 croreNet Loss of Sabrimala Industries India reported to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 93.64% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 93.96% to Rs 1.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.071.10 -94 1.9131.61 -94 OPM %-3200.00-10.00 --193.19-1.39 - PBDT-2.24-0.13 -1623 -3.49-0.13 -2585 PBT-2.28-0.11 -1973 -3.72-0.38 -879 NP-2.53-0.01 -25200 -3.83-0.20 -1815
