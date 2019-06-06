Grandeur Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Adlabs Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 229.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Chandrima Mercantiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Kaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Ador Multi Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Grandeur Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 327.70% to Rs 23.78 croreNet profit of Grandeur Products reported to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 327.70% to Rs 23.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 874.24% to Rs 106.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales23.785.56 328 106.2910.91 874 OPM %9.25-8.63 -7.71-26.95 - PBDT1.15-1.81 LP 4.94-3.36 LP PBT1.07-1.91 LP 4.59-3.49 LP NP3.02-1.67 LP 3.71-3.26 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU