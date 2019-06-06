Apt Packaging reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 36.81% to Rs 5.39 croreApt Packaging reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 36.81% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.17% to Rs 26.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.398.53 -37 26.9631.78 -15 OPM %3.5313.60 -13.3515.01 - PBDT0.971.92 -49 4.875.77 -16 PBT0.391.35 -71 2.463.36 -27 NP00.63 -100 -0.260.45 PL
