India Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 138.17% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.81% to Rs 148.80 crore

Net profit of India Power Corporation rose 138.17% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.81% to Rs 148.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 157.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.148.80157.981.92-4.6811.589.014.361.793.121.31

