India Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 138.17% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.81% to Rs 148.80 croreNet profit of India Power Corporation rose 138.17% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.81% to Rs 148.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 157.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales148.80157.98 -6 OPM %1.92-4.68 -PBDT11.589.01 29 PBT4.361.79 144 NP3.121.31 138
