JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

India Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 138.17% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.81% to Rs 148.80 crore

Net profit of India Power Corporation rose 138.17% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.81% to Rs 148.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 157.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales148.80157.98 -6 OPM %1.92-4.68 -PBDT11.589.01 29 PBT4.361.79 144 NP3.121.31 138

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 15:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU