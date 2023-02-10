JUST IN
Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit rises 187.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.91% to Rs 1220.44 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines rose 187.04% to Rs 88.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.91% to Rs 1220.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1017.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1220.441017.76 20 OPM %15.758.62 -PBDT142.1764.65 120 PBT116.5439.69 194 NP88.1530.71 187

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 15:36 IST

