Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit rises 187.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines rose 187.04% to Rs 88.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.91% to Rs 1220.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1017.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

