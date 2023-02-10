Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit rises 187.04% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kirloskar Brothers shareholders reject resolution of forensic audit
Kirloskar Industries allots 74,706 equity shares under ESAR Plan
Kirloskar Oil Engines soars on consolidating stake in La-Gajjar Machineries
Kirloskar Industries allots 1732 equity shares under ESOP
Kirloskar Ferrous Inds gains on commissioning 2nd Coke Oven Plant in Karnataka
-
Sales rise 19.91% to Rs 1220.44 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines rose 187.04% to Rs 88.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.91% to Rs 1220.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1017.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1220.441017.76 20 OPM %15.758.62 -PBDT142.1764.65 120 PBT116.5439.69 194 NP88.1530.71 187
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU