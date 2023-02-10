Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit declines 42.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.77% to Rs 41.36 crore

Net profit of Xchanging Solutions declined 42.67% to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.77% to Rs 41.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.41.3642.5419.4431.9710.2816.0410.1215.766.9212.07

