Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 3545.45% in the December 2022 quarter

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 12.54% to Rs 33.47 crore

Net profit of Sakar Healthcare rose 3545.45% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.54% to Rs 33.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales33.4729.74 13 OPM %26.2922.36 -PBDT8.715.98 46 PBT4.613.36 37 NP4.010.11 3545

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 15:36 IST

