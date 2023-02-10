Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 3545.45% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.54% to Rs 33.47 croreNet profit of Sakar Healthcare rose 3545.45% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.54% to Rs 33.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales33.4729.74 13 OPM %26.2922.36 -PBDT8.715.98 46 PBT4.613.36 37 NP4.010.11 3545
