Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.65% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 16.90% to Rs 903.11 croreNet profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries rose 11.65% to Rs 67.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 60.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.90% to Rs 903.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 772.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales903.11772.55 17 OPM %6.5112.08 -PBDT102.9992.97 11 PBT88.6679.07 12 NP67.0760.07 12
