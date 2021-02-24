MOIL Ltd gains for fifth session

MOIL Ltd is quoting at Rs 152.6, up 0.36% on the day as on 11:42 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.67% in last one year as compared to a 25.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 53.44% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

MOIL Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 152.6, up 0.36% on the day as on 11:42 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 14820.45. The Sensex is at 50042.04, up 0.58%. MOIL Ltd has risen around 11.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which MOIL Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 17.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3749.55, up 1.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.69 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

