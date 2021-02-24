Capital Trust Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd, Matrimony.com Ltd, H T Media Ltd and Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 February 2021.

Capital Trust Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 88.8 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8058 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1652 shares in the past one month.

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd spiked 19.92% to Rs 56.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Matrimony.com Ltd soared 15.11% to Rs 1119.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23896 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12723 shares in the past one month.

H T Media Ltd rose 11.99% to Rs 28.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37695 shares in the past one month.

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd exploded 11.55% to Rs 28. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37799 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15952 shares in the past one month.

