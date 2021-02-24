IIFL Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Religare Enterprises update on scheme of amalgamation
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Religare Enterprises allots 81,250 equity shares under ESOP
Religare Enterprises allots 33,750 equity shares under ESOP
Religare Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 113.45 crore in the December 2020 quarter
-
Religare Enterprises Ltd, Dredging Corporation of India Ltd, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd and Elantas Beck India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 February 2021.
Religare Enterprises Ltd, Dredging Corporation of India Ltd, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd and Elantas Beck India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 February 2021.
IIFL Securities Ltd surged 14.32% to Rs 53.5 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61848 shares in the past one month.
Religare Enterprises Ltd spiked 13.50% to Rs 80.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66425 shares in the past one month.
Dredging Corporation of India Ltd soared 13.24% to Rs 363.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27052 shares in the past one month.
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd added 10.90% to Rs 65.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68080 shares in the past one month.
Elantas Beck India Ltd exploded 10.65% to Rs 3156. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10575 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1418 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU