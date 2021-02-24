IIFL Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Religare Enterprises Ltd, Dredging Corporation of India Ltd, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd and Elantas Beck India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 February 2021.

Religare Enterprises Ltd, Dredging Corporation of India Ltd, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd and Elantas Beck India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 February 2021.

IIFL Securities Ltd surged 14.32% to Rs 53.5 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61848 shares in the past one month.

Religare Enterprises Ltd spiked 13.50% to Rs 80.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66425 shares in the past one month.

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd soared 13.24% to Rs 363.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27052 shares in the past one month.

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd added 10.90% to Rs 65.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68080 shares in the past one month.

Elantas Beck India Ltd exploded 10.65% to Rs 3156. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10575 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1418 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)