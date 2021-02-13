MOIL Q3 PAT declines 7% YoY to Rs 51 cr

On a consolidated basis, MOIL posted a 7.4% decline in net profit to Rs 51.38 crore in Q3 FY21 as against Rs 55.46 crore in Q3 FY20.
Net sales rose by 4.5% to Rs 267.7 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 11 February 2021.
Profit before tax (PBT) fell 5.9% to Rs 69.98 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 74.33 crore in Q3 FY20. Current tax expense declined 0.9% to Rs 20.21 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 20.40 crore in Q3 FY20.
Meanwhile, the PSU company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per share. The record date is set on 20 February 2021.
MOIL is engaged in the exploration, exploitation and marketing of manganese ore and products, such as electrolytic manganese dioxide and high carbon ferro manganese alloy. The Government of India holds 53.84% stake in MOIL as on 30 September 2020.
Shares of MOIL fell 0.56% to Rs 142.60 on Friday.
