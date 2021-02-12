MSTC Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, Take Solutions Ltd, Bayer CropScience Ltd and Power Mech Projects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 February 2021.
MSTC Ltd crashed 15.48% to Rs 302.95 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.11 lakh shares in the past one month.
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd tumbled 6.74% to Rs 246.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 133.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.
Take Solutions Ltd lost 6.19% to Rs 57.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.66 lakh shares in the past one month.
Bayer CropScience Ltd slipped 6.12% to Rs 5197.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3123 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2177 shares in the past one month.
Power Mech Projects Ltd fell 5.77% to Rs 528.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12308 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6567 shares in the past one month.
