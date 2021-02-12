HAL Q3 PAT spurts 85% YoY to Rs 853 cr

-
ALSO READ
Volumes spurt at Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd counter
Hindustan Aeronautics engages Tech Mahindra to modernise ERP system
Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit declines 1.04% in the September 2020 quarter
Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit declines 73.67% in the June 2020 quarter
Volumes spurt at Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd counter
-
On a consolidated basis, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) reported 85.3% jump in net profit to Rs 853.46 crore on 21.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,425.46 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Profit before tax in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 1,068.87 crore, up by 64.6% from Rs 649.32 crore in Q3 December 2019.
Current tax expense declined 68% to Rs 95 crore in the third quarter from Rs 296.86 crore in the same period last year.
HAL is engaged in carrying out design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft, helicopter, engines and related systems like avionics, instruments and accessories primarily serving Indian defence programme.
The scrip rose 3.19% to end at Rs 1025.85 on the BSE today. It traded in the range of 995.70 and 1048.30 during the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU