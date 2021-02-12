HAL Q3 PAT spurts 85% YoY to Rs 853 cr

On a consolidated basis, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) reported 85.3% jump in net profit to Rs 853.46 crore on 21.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,425.46 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Profit before tax in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 1,068.87 crore, up by 64.6% from Rs 649.32 crore in Q3 December 2019.

Current tax expense declined 68% to Rs 95 crore in the third quarter from Rs 296.86 crore in the same period last year.

HAL is engaged in carrying out design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft, helicopter, engines and related systems like avionics, instruments and accessories primarily serving Indian defence programme.

The scrip rose 3.19% to end at Rs 1025.85 on the BSE today. It traded in the range of 995.70 and 1048.30 during the day.

