NALCO reports Q3 PAT at Rs 240 cr

On a consolidated basis, National Aluminium Company (NALCO) posted a net profit of Rs 239.71 crore in Q3 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 33.9 crore in Q3 FY20.

Revenue from operations grew by 14% to Rs 2378.79 crore in Q3 FY21 as against Rs 2088.35 crore in Q3 FY20. The result was announced during market hours today, 12 February 2021.

Pre-tax profit stood at Rs 298.53 crore in Q3 FY21 as against a pre tax loss of Rs 53.16 crore in Q3 FY20. Tax expense stood at Rs 58.82 crore in Q3 FY21 as against a tax rebate of Rs 19.26 crore in Q3 FY20.

Shares of NALCO fell 4.24% at Rs 48.60 on BSE. NALCO is a Navratna group 'A' CPSE having integrated and diversified operations in mining, metal and power under Ministry of Mines, Government of India. As on 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 51.5% equity of NALCO.

