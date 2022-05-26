Coal India Q4 PAT jumps 46% YoY to Rs 6,693 cr

The coal major's consolidated net profit surged 45.9% to Rs 6,692.94 crore on a 22.6% increase in net sales to Rs 30,046.25 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.Profit before tax jumped 45.7% to Rs 9,335.27 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 6,406.12 crore in Q4 FY21. Total expenses rose 16.6% year on year to Rs 23,627.95 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022. Cost of raw material consumed increased 31.6% year on year to Rs 3,330.82 crore during the period under review.
Consolidated coal production (raw coal) rose 2.7% to 209 million tonnes (MT) in Q4 FY22 as against 203.42 million tonnes (MT) in Q4 FY21. Meanwhile, offtake (raw coal) jumped 9.3% to 180.25 MT in Q4 FY22 as against 164.89 MT in Q4 FY21.
On full year basis, the coal producer reported 36.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 17,358.10 crore on a 21.7% rise in net sales to Rs 1,00,623 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 over the financial year ended 31 March 2021.
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.
Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 31 March 2022, the Government of India held 66.13% stake.
Shares of Coal India were trading 0.69% lower at Rs 179.35 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU