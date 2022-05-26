Coal India Q4 PAT jumps 46% YoY to Rs 6,693 cr

The coal major's consolidated net profit surged 45.9% to Rs 6,692.94 crore on a 22.6% increase in net sales to Rs 30,046.25 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax jumped 45.7% to Rs 9,335.27 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 6,406.12 crore in Q4 FY21. Total expenses rose 16.6% year on year to Rs 23,627.95 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022. Cost of raw material consumed increased 31.6% year on year to Rs 3,330.82 crore during the period under review.

Consolidated coal production (raw coal) rose 2.7% to 209 million tonnes (MT) in Q4 FY22 as against 203.42 million tonnes (MT) in Q4 FY21. Meanwhile, offtake (raw coal) jumped 9.3% to 180.25 MT in Q4 FY22 as against 164.89 MT in Q4 FY21.

On full year basis, the coal producer reported 36.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 17,358.10 crore on a 21.7% rise in net sales to Rs 1,00,623 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 over the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 31 March 2022, the Government of India held 66.13% stake.

Shares of Coal India were trading 0.69% lower at Rs 179.35 on the BSE.

