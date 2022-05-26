Financials stocks rise

-
Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 44.81 points or 0.61% at 7422.18 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Indian Overseas Bank (up 5.64%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 3.87%),Central Bank of India (up 3.57%),BF Investment Ltd (up 2.73%),General Insurance Corporation of India (up 2.63%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd (up 2.34%), Arman Financial Services Ltd (up 2.12%), Centrum Capital Ltd (up 1.98%), Home First Finance Company India Ltd (up 1.78%), and AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 1.67%).
On the other hand, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (down 6.42%), Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd (down 4.97%), and Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd (down 4.3%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 86.3 or 0.16% at 53835.56.
The Nifty 50 index was up 11.45 points or 0.07% at 16037.25.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 181.64 points or 0.72% at 24941.66.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 28.74 points or 0.37% at 7721.13.
On BSE,1024 shares were trading in green, 1645 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.
