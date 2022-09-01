MOIL revises prices of Manganese Ore and other products

-
ALSO READ
Board of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores approves signing of PPA with Renew
Outcome of board meeting of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ore bags National Safety Award (Mines) for the 6th time
MOIL Q4 PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 131 cr
Sensex slides 401 pts, India VIX up over 6%
-
MOIL has fixed prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective from 01.09.2022 as under:
The prices of all Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content of Mn-44% and above have been decreased by 15 % on the prevailing prices since 01 August 2022 w.e.f. midnight of 31 August 2022/01 September 2022.
The prices of all other Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content below Mn-44%, SMGR(Mn-30% & Mn-25%), Fines and Chemical grades have been decreased by 10 % on the prices prevailing since 01 August 2022 w.e.f. midnight of 31 August 2022/01 September 2022.
The basic price of EMD have been increased from Rs.1,55,000 PMT to Rs.1,65,000 PMT w.e.f. midnight of 31 August 2022/01 September 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU