MOIL revises prices of Manganese Ore and other products

MOIL has fixed prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective from 01.09.2022 as under:

The prices of all Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content of Mn-44% and above have been decreased by 15 % on the prevailing prices since 01 August 2022 w.e.f. midnight of 31 August 2022/01 September 2022.

The prices of all other Ferro grades of manganese ore with Manganese content below Mn-44%, SMGR(Mn-30% & Mn-25%), Fines and Chemical grades have been decreased by 10 % on the prices prevailing since 01 August 2022 w.e.f. midnight of 31 August 2022/01 September 2022.

The basic price of EMD have been increased from Rs.1,55,000 PMT to Rs.1,65,000 PMT w.e.f. midnight of 31 August 2022/01 September 2022.

