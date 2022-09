Bajaj Auto August sales up 8%

Bajaj Auto recorded 8% growth in total sales at 4,01,595 units in month of August 2022 compared to 3,73,270 units sold in August 2021. Total sales comprise of domestic sales of 2,56,755 units, higher by 49%.

Exports fell 28% to 1,44,840 units. The company achieved highest ever sales of 'Platina'. The year to date (YTD) sales of the company are lower by 3% at 16,89,911 units compared to corresponding period of previous year.

