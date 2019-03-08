MOIL secures mining lease for Parsoda Manganese Mine

has been granted Lease of Parsoda Mine near village Parsoda, 46 kms. from in the year 2016.

The lease extends over an area of 53.75 ha. for 50 years period i.e. from 22 April 2016 to 21 April 2066 the project cost is estimated to be Rs. 19.54 crore.

The Production is expected to be started by end of March/April, 2019. The Mine will be operated by Opencast Method.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)