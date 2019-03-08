Va Tech Wabag bags order worth Rs 575 cr under National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) Scheme

-
Va Tech Wabag has secured Rs 575 crore worth order under the prestigious National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) Scheme to Design, Build, Rehabilitate and Operate Sewage Treatment Facilities and associated infrastructure in Kolkata, West Bengal.
The project will be executed on Public Private Partnership basis under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).
WABAG will build the sewage treatment plants over a period of 24 months and further Operate & Maintain them over a period of 15 years.
The Design, Build, Rehabilitate and Operate contract from Kolkata Municipal Development Authority, funded by NMCG includes Engineering, Supply and Construction of new Sewage Treatment Plants, Renovation and Up-gradation of existing Sewage Treatment Plants, Rehabilitation of pumping stations and other associated infrastructure. WABAG will build the plants using resource recovery from bio-sludge in line with India's green power vision.
