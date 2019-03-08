Suven eyes acquisition of Rising Pharmaceuticals' assets

has entered into a stalking-horse asset purchase agreement to buy the assets of Aceto Corporation's Pharmaceuticals and subsidiaries through its joint venture partner Shore Suven Pharma, Inc., subject to Court-approved bidding process under Section 363 of US Bankruptcy Code.

Shore Suven Pharma, Inc. is a joint venture between and Shore Pharma Investments, LLC of USA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)