L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins order from ONGC

Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won a significant order from (ONGC).

The Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning (EPCIC) contract is for development of Cluster-8 marginal field which is part of High Asset located about 210 km to the west of city.

Project scope includes EPCIC of three (03 Nos.) well head platforms, one (01 No.) bridge connected well head cum riser platform, -59 km pipelines, 3 nos. of clamp-on structure and modification work on two existing platforms.

The contract has been awarded through international competitive bidding on a Lump Sum Turn Key (LSTK) basis.

This award reposes confidence in LTHE's EPCIC capabilities and LTHE's commitment to continue to support ONGC and contribute to India's

