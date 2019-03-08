Granules India update on resolve to reduce promoter leverage by up to Rs 100 cr

announced that the Promoters of the company sold 50 lakh share to a group of reputed investors in a block deal on the stock exchanges, to mobilise Rs 50 crore. In addition to this, the promoters are also monetizing personal assets worth up to another Rs 50 crore, which is expected to be complete shortly.

The funds raised through these transactions will be used to reduce promoter leverage by up to Rs 100 crore and which will subsequently bring down the Promoters pledged position to around 30% from current level of 54%.

This is in line with their commitment given on Q3FY19 earnings call to reduce the pledge continuously and make it pledge free within two years. The Promoters also reduced some amount of their personal loan in the month of December 2018, which enabled the reduction of from their highest point of pledge of 60% to current level of 54%.

