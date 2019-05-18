Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 11.13% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 21.46% to Rs 83.02 crore

Net profit of rose 11.13% to Rs 791.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 712.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.46% to Rs 83.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 105.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.83% to Rs 3048.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2654.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 426.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 419.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

83.02105.71426.70419.6755.5382.9280.1884.61814.20710.093174.122744.69813.32708.763170.022739.45791.44712.173048.382654.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)