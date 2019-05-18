Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 11.13% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.46% to Rs 83.02 croreNet profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 11.13% to Rs 791.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 712.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.46% to Rs 83.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 105.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.83% to Rs 3048.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2654.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 426.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 419.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales83.02105.71 -21 426.70419.67 2 OPM %55.5382.92 -80.1884.61 - PBDT814.20710.09 15 3174.122744.69 16 PBT813.32708.76 15 3170.022739.45 16 NP791.44712.17 11 3048.382654.75 15
