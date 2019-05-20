Graphite India consolidated net profit rises 4.07% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 27.97% to Rs 1693.00 crore

Net profit of rose 4.07% to Rs 562.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 540.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.97% to Rs 1693.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1323.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 229.07% to Rs 3396.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1032.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 140.60% to Rs 7858.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3266.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

