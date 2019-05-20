Graphite India consolidated net profit rises 4.07% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.97% to Rs 1693.00 croreNet profit of Graphite India rose 4.07% to Rs 562.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 540.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.97% to Rs 1693.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1323.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 229.07% to Rs 3396.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1032.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 140.60% to Rs 7858.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3266.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1693.001323.00 28 7858.003266.00 141 OPM %50.9254.42 -63.8844.21 - PBDT928.00754.00 23 5218.001525.00 242 PBT905.00741.00 22 5156.001473.00 250 NP562.00540.00 4 3396.001032.00 229
