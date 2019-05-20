Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit rises 55.49% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit rises 377.27% in the December 2018 quarter
Hind Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.84 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Hind Aluminium Industries standalone net profit declines 75.47% in the December 2018 quarter
Dynastic forces censored Vande Mataram, ignored INA: Modi
Jai Hind: B-Town celebrities praise IAF strikes across LoC
-
Sales rise 54.51% to Rs 83.93 croreNet profit of Hind Rectifiers rose 55.49% to Rs 4.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 54.51% to Rs 83.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 800.00% to Rs 11.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 102.99% to Rs 255.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 125.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales83.9354.32 55 255.14125.69 103 OPM %10.4111.08 -9.927.31 - PBDT7.294.66 56 18.924.32 338 PBT6.623.89 70 16.202.01 706 NP4.963.19 55 11.791.31 800
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU