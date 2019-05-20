Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit rises 55.49% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 54.51% to Rs 83.93 crore

Net profit of rose 55.49% to Rs 4.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 54.51% to Rs 83.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 800.00% to Rs 11.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 102.99% to Rs 255.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 125.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

