Morarjee Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.76 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 0.08% to Rs 95.28 croreNet loss of Morarjee Textiles reported to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.08% to Rs 95.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 95.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales95.2895.20 0 OPM %11.5219.97 -PBDT-2.196.70 PL PBT-8.061.01 PL NP-5.760.28 PL
