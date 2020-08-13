Morarka Finance standalone net profit rises 550.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 71.43% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Morarka Finance rose 550.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 71.43% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.240.1462.5014.290.150.020.150.020.130.02

