Morarka Finance standalone net profit rises 550.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 71.43% to Rs 0.24 croreNet profit of Morarka Finance rose 550.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 71.43% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.240.14 71 OPM %62.5014.29 -PBDT0.150.02 650 PBT0.150.02 650 NP0.130.02 550
