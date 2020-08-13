TTK Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.82% to Rs 116.40 croreNet loss of TTK Healthcare reported to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.82% to Rs 116.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 178.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales116.40178.59 -35 OPM %-0.584.73 -PBDT0.619.63 -94 PBT-2.926.09 PL NP-2.403.64 PL
