India COVID Active Cases Stand At 1,934

Capital Market 

India saw a single-day rise of 94 new coronavirus infections, with the active cases declining to 1,934, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The daily positivity was recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity was 0.08 per cent. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 4,41,49,346. According to the ministry, 220.28 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 11:34 IST

