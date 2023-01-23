Economic activity in India is on a healthy growth path says Minister of State for Commerce and Industry

Som Parkash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Govt of India has said that Intellectual Property Rights or IPR is an emerging area and the research activities along with results are having wider scope in terms of their impact on the people in India. IPR have gained a lot of recognition in last few years in India mainly due to globalized economy.

Economic activity in India is on a healthy growth path and efforts are made by the government to create enabling environment by way of modernizing the IPR infrastructure as well as implementing various programs for creation of awareness among the professionals as well as general public, he added. The Minister also appreciated the increasing number of students participating in the IPTSE (IP Talent Search Examination) and achieving positive results.

