JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Forex reserves hit five month high
Business Standard

Economic activity in India is on a healthy growth path says Minister of State for Commerce and Industry

Capital Market 

Som Parkash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Govt of India has said that Intellectual Property Rights or IPR is an emerging area and the research activities along with results are having wider scope in terms of their impact on the people in India. IPR have gained a lot of recognition in last few years in India mainly due to globalized economy.

Economic activity in India is on a healthy growth path and efforts are made by the government to create enabling environment by way of modernizing the IPR infrastructure as well as implementing various programs for creation of awareness among the professionals as well as general public, he added. The Minister also appreciated the increasing number of students participating in the IPTSE (IP Talent Search Examination) and achieving positive results.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 11:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU