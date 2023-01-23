EPFO adds 16.26 lakh net members in November 2022

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has added 16.26 lakh net members in November 2022, indicating an increase of 25.67% net additions compared to October 2022. On a year-on-year basis, the payroll data reflects an increase of 16.50% in net membership addition in November 2022 as against the corresponding month in 2021.

Around 8.99 lakh new members have come under the ambit of EPFO for the first time thus, showing that new members joining EPFO has increased by 1.71 lakh, from 7.28 lakh in October 2022. Among the new members, highest enrolment is registered in the age-group of 18-21 years with 2.77 lakh members, followed by age-group of 22-25 years with 2.32 lakh members. The age-groups of 18-25 years constitutes 56.60% of total of new members during the month.

This shows that first-time job seekers are largely joining organised sector workforce of the country.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that enrolment of net female members has been 3.19 lakh in November 2022. As compared to previous month net female member addition has increased by around 0.56 lakh from 2.63 lakh in October 2022. Year-on-year comparison of enrolment data shows a growth of 7.90% in net membership of females in organised workforce, in November 2022 comparing with the net female membership during previous year in November 2021.

State-wise payroll figures highlight that month-on-month growing trend in net member addition is reflected in the states of Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra & Rajasthan. These states together add 58.23% of total net membership during the month. Of all the states, Maharashtra is leading by adding 20% of overall member addition followed by the state of Tamil Nadu with 10.91% during the month.

