Morepen Laboratories Ltd Surges 12.59%

Morepen Laboratories Ltd gained 12.59% today to trade at Rs 29.95. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is up 0.5% to quote at 16216.19. The index is up 8.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Nectar Lifescience Ltd increased 5.59% and Aster DM Healthcare Ltd added 5.49% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 27.94 % over last one year compared to the 14.58% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd has added 85.45% over last one month compared to 8.83% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 11.07% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5.5 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.88 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 31 on 17 Jun 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 7.21 on 23 Mar 2020.

