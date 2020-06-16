Maruti Suzuki gains on tie up with Indusind Bank for finance options

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) rose 0.59% to Rs 5,509.30 after the car major said it collaborated with IndusInd Bank to arrange attractive finance schemes for car buyers.

MSIL on Tuesday (16 June) said IndusInd Bank has offered a variety of finance options including low EMI scheme, step-up and balloon payment options and funding 100% on-road price for the vehicles.

MSIL is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles). Its consolidated net profit rose 4.13% to Rs 1,586.90 crore on a 3.8% increase in net sales to Rs 19,655.50 crore in Q3 December 2019 over Q3 December 2018.

