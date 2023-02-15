Morgan Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs -3.69 croreNet loss of Morgan Ventures reported to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs -3.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales-3.694.11 PL OPM %101.9098.78 -PBDT-3.532.51 PL PBT-3.532.51 PL NP-2.642.50 PL
