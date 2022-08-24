Government formulating a model to allow small investors to invest in road projects: Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government is formulating a new model to allow small investors to invest in infrastructure projects at the '3rd edition of Roads and Highways Summit', organised by FICCI. He said, "(the government) will soon list InvITs on the stock market so that retail investors can trade units (of InvITs), offering an opportunity to common citizens to invest in the infrastructure projects". The Minister said the InvITs assure a 7 to 8 per cent return.

The Minister noted the need to expand the national highway network as they carry about 70 per cent of the cargo and 90 per cent of the passenger traffic in the country. On occasion, Minister Gadkari also noted logistics costs as the critical challenge to country trade, exports and business. The Minister also alluded to alternative fuels like LNG, bio-ethanol and green hydrogen and said," ethanol, methanol, biodiesel, bio-LNG, bio-CNG, electric and green hydrogen, the alternative fuels will substitute imports, (are) cost-effective, pollution-free and can save your (industry's) logistic cost."

