JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

India's Crude Oil Production In July 5.57% Lower Than The Target
Business Standard

ICRA Projects India's GDP Growth Rate To Spike To 13% In Q1

Capital Market 

India's GDP growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal will reach double digits to 13% due to a low base and a strong recovery in the contact-intensive sectors as a result of the expanding vaccination coverage, according to an ICRA report. ICRA anticipates that the services sector will lead sectoral growth in the first quarter of FY23 (+17-19%), followed by the industry (+9-11%).

Due to the negative effects of the heat wave in numerous regions of the country, which reduced wheat yield, GVA growth in agriculture, forestry, and fishery is predicted to fall to 1.0% in the first quarter of FY23 from 4.1% in the fourth quarter of FY22. The gross value added (GVA) at basic prices is anticipated to increase to 12.6% in the first quarter of FY23 from 3.9% in the previous quarter. ICRA anticipates a base-effect driven expansion of 40-45% in the GVA of trade, hotels, transport, communication, and services connected to broadcasting (THTCS) in the first quarter of FY23, while trailing the pre-Covid level of the first quarter of FY20 by 2.5%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 11:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU