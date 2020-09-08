Motherson Sumi System receives credit ratings from India Ratings

Motherson Sumi Systems announced that India Ratings and Research rated the Non-convertible Debentures of the company as below -

Non-Convertible Debenture* (Rs 500 crore) - IND AAA/ Negative (Affirmed) Non-Convertible Debentures** (Rs 3000 crore) - IND AAA/Negative (Assigned) * the NCDs are listed, secured, and redeemable in nature ** yet to be issued

