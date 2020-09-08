JUST IN
Board of Sunteck Realty decides to exit from partnership firm

The Board of Sunteck Realty have decided that the Company do retire as partner from Kanaka and Associates (Partnership Firm), wherein the Company is the 50% Partner. During the financial year 2019-20, there is no revenue contribution from the Partnership Firm.

Further, at present the consideration and /or any other receivable from the partnership is Rs. 13.89 crore. The transaction is not a related party transaction.

