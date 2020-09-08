Board of Sunteck Realty decides to exit from partnership firm

-
ALSO READ
Sunteck Realty sees substantial growth in pre-sales for FY20 at Rs 1,221 cr
Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit declines 90.79% in the June 2020 quarter
Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit declines 92.30% in the March 2020 quarter
Sunteck Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sunteck Realty FY'20 sales bookings up 2 pc at Rs 1,221 cr
-
The Board of Sunteck Realty have decided that the Company do retire as partner from Kanaka and Associates (Partnership Firm), wherein the Company is the 50% Partner. During the financial year 2019-20, there is no revenue contribution from the Partnership Firm.
Further, at present the consideration and /or any other receivable from the partnership is Rs. 13.89 crore. The transaction is not a related party transaction.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU