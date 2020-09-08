JUST IN
Axis Bank allots 8,900 equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 8,900 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 7 September 2020, pursuant to exercise of stock options under its ESOP Scheme.

The paid up share capital of the Bank will accordingly increase from Rs. 612,02,73,968 (306,01,36,984 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 612,02,91,768 (306,01,45,884 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

