Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd soars 1.28%, rises for third straight session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 126.9, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 37.92% in last one year as compared to a 9.43% gain in and a 28.87% gain in the Auto index.

Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 126.9, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 11753.9. The Sensex is at 39337.51, up 0.57%. Ltd has added around 5.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has added around 4.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7772.2, up 0.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 65.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 140.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 127.1, up 1.44% on the day. is down 37.92% in last one year as compared to a 9.43% gain in NIFTY and a 28.87% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 48.55 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)