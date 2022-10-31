Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit declines 12.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.72% to Rs 1827.01 crore

Net profit of Motherson Sumi Wiring India declined 12.79% to Rs 116.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 133.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.72% to Rs 1827.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1376.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1827.011376.649.9013.52185.69191.55156.16178.49116.45133.53

