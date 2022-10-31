JUST IN
Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit declines 12.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.72% to Rs 1827.01 crore

Net profit of Motherson Sumi Wiring India declined 12.79% to Rs 116.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 133.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.72% to Rs 1827.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1376.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1827.011376.64 33 OPM %9.9013.52 -PBDT185.69191.55 -3 PBT156.16178.49 -13 NP116.45133.53 -13

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 17:46 IST

