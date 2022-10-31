Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 111.18% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 54.55% to Rs 369.88 croreNet profit of Vishnu Chemicals rose 111.18% to Rs 35.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.55% to Rs 369.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 239.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales369.88239.33 55 OPM %15.8613.83 -PBDT54.7228.49 92 PBT48.0622.95 109 NP35.1216.63 111
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
