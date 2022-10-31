Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 111.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.55% to Rs 369.88 crore

Net profit of Vishnu Chemicals rose 111.18% to Rs 35.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.55% to Rs 369.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 239.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.369.88239.3315.8613.8354.7228.4948.0622.9535.1216.63

