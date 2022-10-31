Chandra Prabhu International reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Chandra Prabhu International standalone net profit rises 18.27% in the June 2022 quarter
TCI Group organized blood donation camps in 27 plus locations Pan-India in the remembrance of the Visionary Founder Chairman, Prabhu Dayal Agarwal (PD)
Bennett University awards 709 degrees on its 4th Annual Convocation 2022
Mercom India to host power-packed Solar Summit July 28-29 in New Delhi
IIT Mandi signs Memorandum of Understanding with Vehant Technologies to promote Industry Academia Collaboration
-
Sales decline 15.76% to Rs 100.22 croreNet loss of Chandra Prabhu International reported to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.76% to Rs 100.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 118.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales100.22118.97 -16 OPM %-1.474.50 -PBDT-1.805.29 PL PBT-1.875.25 PL NP-1.403.84 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU